Kate Golden, Nathanael Turner win at Cave Lake

Southwestern High School runners Kate Golden and Nathanael Turner claimed victories in the Cave Lake Fall Classic in Monticello. Senior Kate Golden won the girls varsity 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:51. Junior Nathanael Turner won the boys varsity 5,000-meter race with a time of 17:37.
Southwestern won team titles in both the boys and girls varsity races.
Other top Southwestern girls runners included Madeline Peterson - 24:15, Olivia Huff - 24:28, Kathryn Carrington - 24:45, Sidney Hansen - 25:00, Allison Taylor - 25:27, and Claire Peterson - 25:46.
Somerset girls were led by Emily Ham (29:32), and Somerset Christian girls were led by Haley Walls (37:21).
Other top Southwestern boys runners were Trevor Hansen (runner-up) - 17:56, Caleb Perrin - 19:12, Kannon Cundiff - 19:13, Zabrey Bortz - 19:37, Jon Cole - 2-:49, and Isaac Turner - 21:35.
The Somerset boys were led by Jason Escobar-Lopez (19:52) and Arrlie Escobar-Lopez (21:06). Isaac Edens led Somerset Christian with a 21:42 clocking.
Wayne County eighth-grader Emily Shearer won the girls middle school 3,000-meter race with a time 13:55. Wayne County eighth-grader Caleb Sargent won the boys middle school 3,000-meter race with a time of 11:49.
Southwestern sixth-grader Shelby Lockard won the girls elementary 2,000-meter race with a time 7:06. Wayne County fourth-grader Zane Upchurch won the boys 2,000-meter race with a time of 6:26.
***
Several Pulaski County runners fared well in the Kentucky Track & Cross Country Coaches Association Meet of Champions at Lexington's Masterson Station.
Pulaski County eighth-grader Maggie Bertram placed 16th in the girls championship middle school 4,000-meter race with a time of 16:25.
Pulaski County fifth-grader Gracyn Cook placed fifth in the girls open 3,000-meter run with a time of 13:42. Pulaski County fifth-grader Adalynn Murray placed 11th in the girls open 3,000-meter run with a time of 14:07.
Pulaski County sixth-grader Carter Heist placed 10th in the boys open 3,000-meter race with a time of 13:19. Pulaski County fourth-grader Britain Cotton placed seventh in the boys open 2,000-meter race with a time of 8:29.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
