Kate Golden places third in Bluegrass Invitational

LEXINGTON – Southwestern High School senior Kate Golden turned in a personal best in her 5,000-meter race at the Bluegrass Cross Country Invitational at Masterson Station Park. Golden was clocked at 19:29.5, as she led the Lady Warriors with an individual third-place finish amongst nearly 200 varsity runners.
Southwestern sophomore Madeline Peterson was timed at 22:29 and finished in 60th place. Other top Lady Warriors were junior Kathryn Carrington - 24:45, eighth-grader Olivia Huff - 24:46, senior Allison Taylor - 24:53, junior Abigail Waters - 27:52, and junior Sidney Hansen - 27:36.
The Southwestern boys were led by senior Trevor Hansen with a time of 17:27 and a 14th place finish. Junior Caleb Perrin was clocked at 18:40 with a 42nd place finish. Other top Warriors runners were sophomore Zabrey Bortz - 19:24, junior Kannon Cundiff - 20:57, freshman Griffin Epperson - 24:39, and senior Arlin Moore - 28:43.
The Southwestern varsity girls placed 15th with 345 points, while the Southwestern boys placed 15th with 339 points.
Southern Middle eighth-grader Sophie Kroggel placed 12th in the girls middle school race with a time of 18:33 for 4,000 meters. Southern Middle seventh-grader Marcus Arnett placed 18th with a time of 16:38.
Southwestern second-grader Tripp Phelps placed third in the boys elementary race with a time of 9:14 for 2,000 meters. Second-grader Liam Vanhook placed fifth. Southwestern second-grader Emjay Ping placed eighth in the girls elementary race with a time of 10:51.
•••
The Pulaski County Elementary Cross Country team competed in its first race of the season on Friday, Au. 27, in London, Ky. The elementary girls team placed second overall in the race with three ladies earning spots in the top 15: Gracyn Cook (PES) 1st place, Chaney Ross (SES) earning 4th, and Naomi Crockett (NMS) earning 15th.
Male runners earning spots in the top 15 include Carter Heist (NMS) earning 1st, Winston Cook (PES) earning 12th, and Luke Ousley (PES) earning 15th. The Pulaski County elementary cross country team includes runners from Eubank Elementary, Northern Elementary, Shopville Elementary, Pulaski Elementary, and Northern Middle Schools.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.