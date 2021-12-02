Southwestern High School senior Kate Golden signed to run cross country at The University of the Cumberlands. Golden was the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runner of the Year and a three-time All-County selection in cross country. During her three years at Southwestern, Golden won numerous cross country invitationals and was the 2020 Class AAA region individual runner-up. On hand for Kate Golden's signing to The Cumberlands was, front row from left, Emily Golden, Kate Golden, Jeff Golden, and Phillip Golden; back row from left, Randy Greer, Samuel Golden, Jamen Helton, and Debbie Carrington.
Kate Golden signs with The University of the Cumberlands
