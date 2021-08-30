Kate Golden, Southwestern boys win at Cards XC Challenge

Local cross country teams kicked off their 2021 season with weekend meets. Southwestern and Somerset teams competed in the Cards XC Challenge in London, while Pulaski County competed in the Bourbon County Colonel Charge in Paris.
Led by senior Kate Golden, the Southwestern Lady Warriors claimed the winner's runner-up trophy in the girls varsity division. Golden won the 5,000-meter girls' varsity race with a winning time of 20:18.
The Southwestern boys team won the varsity boys team title with a low score of 25. The Somerset boys placed fourth with 97 points.
The Warriors packed their scoring five runners in the top 10 of the boys' varsity 5,000-meter race. Southwestern junior Nathanael Turner led the way with a second place finish and a 17:37 clocking. Senior Trevor Hansen placed third and was timed at 18:17. Other top Southwestern runners were, Kannon Cundiff at 18:33 – 5th, Caleb Perrin at 19:27 – 7th, Zabry Bortz at 19:33 - 8th, Isaac Turner at 23:07 – 20th, and Griffen Epperson at 23:32 – 23rd.
Somerset boys were led by sophomore Jaso Lopez-Escobar with a time of 19:46 and a ninth place finish. Noah Prather was time at 22:28, John Lackey was timed at 22:40, and Cooper Neikirk was clocked at 24:13.
For the Southwestern girls, Madeline Peterson placed seventh (23:54), Kathryn Carrington placed eighth (25:07), Allison Taylor was 12th (26:55), A.J. Perrin was 14th (27:27), Abigail Waters placed 16th (27:31), and Sidney Hansen placed 18th (27:58).
At the Colonel Charge, Pulaski County eighth-grader Maggie Bertam finished in 13th place with a time of 21:30 for 5,000 meters. Alex Cundiff placed 19th (22:01), Addison Cundiff placed 54th (24:03), Kenedy Hamilton placed 65th (24:26), and Gracie Burton placed 95th (25:33). The Pulaski County girls placed ninth overall.
For the Pulaski County boys, sophomore Christopher Warren led the way with a 78th place finish and a 21:10 clocking. Jackson Stogsdill placed 143rd (24:03), Tyler Wilkinson placed 161st (25:33), Michael Bradley placed 181st (27:05), and Norman Gibaszek placed 184th (27:36).
At the Cards XC Challenge, Southwestern eighth-grader Olivia Huff won the girls' middle school race, while seventh-grader Morgan Woodall finished second. In the boys middle school race, Southwestern eighth-grader Jackson Couch placed first. In the girls elementary race, Pulaski fifth-grader Gracyn Cook placed first, Southwestern fifth-grader Savannah Jones placed third, Pulaski fifth-grader Chaney Ross placed fourth, and Somerset fifth-grader Julia Poynter placed fifth. In the boys elementary race, Pulaski sixth-grader Carter Heist placed first and Southwestern fifth-grader Mason Reynolds placed fourth.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.