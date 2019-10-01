Kate Golden wins at Berea

Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden notched another individual victory after she ran away from the competition on Saturday in the Berea Community Invitational. Golden covered the 5,000-meter course in 20:55, which was 21 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
Meanwhile in London, the Pulaski County High School boys cross country team finished second in the Area 8 Championships and Lady Maroons freshman Alex Cundiff placed runner-up in the girls varsity race with a time of 20:36 for 5,000 meters.
The Pulaski County boys were led by Jeremiah Pierce with a 7th place finish and a 17:53 clocking. Other top finishers for the Maroons were Bradley Heist - 12th - 18:11, Kannon Cundiff - 13th - 18:12, Koby Proffitt - 14th - 18:29, Eli Gover - 18th - 18:50, and Kasen Cundiff - 27th - 19:58.
For the Pulaski County girls behind Alex Cundiff were Morgan Bruin - 8th - 22:26, and Ashlee Mounce - 17th - 24:00.
The Somerset girls placed sixth in the Area 8 Meet with Lucy McArthur - 26th - 26:03, Angelica Hernandez - 27th - 26:18, Emily Ham - 32nd - 26:49, Clar Eastham - 37th - 28:07, and Kennedy Boots - 40th - 26:16.
The Somerset boys placed eighth in the Area 8 meet with Hank McArthur - 34th - 21:01, Hayden Back - 40th - 21:18, Cole Blakeman - 41st - 21:19, and Will Smith - 46th - 21:30.
Other top finishers for the Southwestern girls were Jasmine Akin - 15th- 23:29, Madeline Peterson - 17th - 23:42, Allison Taylor - 29th - 25:18, Kathryn Carrington - 46th - 27:12, A.J. Perrin - 50th - 27:40, and Lydia Patterson - 66th - 28:57. The Lady Warriors placed fourth overall in the Berea Invitational with 92 points.
The Southwestern boys were led by Nathanael Turner with a 8th place finish and a 18:22 time. Other Southwestern finishers were Trevor Hansen - 23rd - 19:33, Brycen Jones - 50th - 21:10, Caleb Perrin - 70th - 22:00, and Camden Harris - 73rd - 22:17.The Southwestern boys finished seventh overall in the Berea Inviatational.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
