Kate Golden wins at Southern Harrier

Last week in the Pulaski County Invitational, Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden placed fifth behind Victoria Dotson and Alexia Dotson of Rockcastle County High School.
But on Saturday in the Southern Harrier Classic, ran on the campus of Somerset Christian School, Golden turned the tables on the talented Dotson sisters. Golden won the girls 5,000-meter varsity race with a time of 20:11.
Golden, who started off her prep harrier career as a Lady Cougar runner at Somerset Christian, knew every inch of the Cougars' cross country trails, and she used it to her advantage to run down the two Lady rocket runners and claim the individual title.
"I passed the first Rockcastle runner (Alexis Dotson) at about the 1.5-mile mark, and then I passed the other girl (Victoria Dotson) about a quarter of a mile later," Golden explained. "I felt like running on this course was a big advantage for me because I knew exactly where I was at all times and I knew exactly how much I had left."
"I am excited to be able to win a race because I had a few health issues last season and I wasn't able to run my best," Golden stated. "I am really excited about this season."
Golden's top finish helped pace the Lady Warriors' team to a second-place finish in the girls varsity division. Southwestern freshman Jasmine Akin placed 10th with a time of 22:38. Madeline Peterson placed 15th (23:20), Allison Taylor placed 18th (24:31), and Kathryn Carrington placed 21st (25:24).
Somerset Christian sophomore Chloe West placed seventh with a time of 21:38.
In the boys varsity division, Southwestern freshman Nathanael Turner led the way with a ninth-place finish and a clocking of 18:24. Trevor Hansen placed 11th with a time of 18:48. Somerset Christian School sophomore Ryan Davis placed 22nd with a time of 19:47 and junior Isaac Morris placed 24th with a time of 20:12.
•••
The Somerset High School girls cross country team placed second in the McCreary Central Invitational on Thursday. Somerset sophomore Lucy McArthur placed fourth with a time of 25:50. Angelica Hernandez placed fifth with a 25:55. Emily Ham placed 10th (27:05), Kennedy Boots placed 12th (27:14) and Clara Eastham placed 13th (27:16).
The Somerset boys team placed fourth and were led by junior Joseph Crabtree, who ran the 5,000-meter course in a time of 18:47. Will Smith placed 11th with a time of 20:49.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
