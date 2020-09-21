Kate Golden wins at Wayne County Invitational 

MONTICELLO - Southwestern High School junior Kate Golden led the field in the Wayne County Invitational 5,000-meter run on Saturday at Cave Lake Park. Golden covered the 3.1-mile cross county course in a winning time of 21:20.
Golden's winning performance helped propel the Lady Warriors' team to a runner-up finish. The Lady Warriors scored 68 points to finish runner-up behind Corbin, who had the meet low of 58 points. Pulaski County finished fourth with 84 points.
Southwestern freshman Madeline Peterson placed fourth with a time of 22:14. Pulaski County seventh-grader Maggie Bertram finished eighth with a clocking of 22:30. Southwestern sophomore Jasmine Akin placed ninth with a time of 22:40. Pulaski County eighth-grader Hannah Murray placed 14th with a time of 23:14. Pulaski County eighth-grader Addison Cundiff placed 18th with a time of 24:20.
Southwestern High School sophomore Nathanael Turner had the best local boys performance with a sixth place finish in the boys varsity race, and a 17:41 clocking for 5,000 meters.
In the boys team standings, Southwestern placed third with 99 points, and Pulaski County placed sixth with 147 points.
Southwestern junior Trevor Hansen placed 10th with a time of 18:22. Pulaski County sophomore Kannon Cundiff placed 11th with a time 18:36. Southwestern sophomore Jon Cole placed 25th with a time of 20:04. Pulaski County senior Bradley Heist placed 26th with a time of 20:06. Southwestern sophomore Caleb Perrin placed 30th with a time of 20:19. Wayne County sophomore Nathan Smith placed 45th with a time of 21:36.
Wayne County third-grader Tanner Simpson placed third in boys one-mile elementary race with a time of 6:50. Southwestern fourth-grader Mason Reynolds placed sixth with a time of 7:03.
Wayne County fourth-grader Jenna Sexton placed fifth in the one-mile elementary girls race with a time of 7:42. Wayne County third-grader Cora Roe placed ninth with a time of 7:57. Southwestern sixth-grader Morgan Woodall placed 10th with a time of 7:59.
Wayne County eighth-grader Kaydynce Byrd placed second in the girls 3,000-meter middle school race with a time of 14:38. Pulaski County eighth-grader Simi McAlpin placed fifth with a time of 15:39. Pulaski County seventh-grader Gracie Burton placed sixth with a clocking of 16:23. Wayne County seventh-grader Emily Shearer placed seventh with a time of 16:33. Wayne County eighth-grader Joyce Dominguez placed ninth with a time of 17:38.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
