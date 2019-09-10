Kate Golden wins Citizen's Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden won the Southern Harrier Classic cross county meet on Saturday at Somerset Christian School. Golden covered the girls varsity 5,000-meter course in a time of 20:11.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

