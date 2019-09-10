Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden won the Southern Harrier Classic cross county meet on Saturday at Somerset Christian School. Golden covered the girls varsity 5,000-meter course in a time of 20:11.
Steve Cornelius Photo
featured
Kate Golden wins Citizen's Athlete of the Week
Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden won the Southern Harrier Classic cross county meet on Saturday at Somerset Christian School. Golden covered the girls varsity 5,000-meter course in a time of 20:11.
Harold Hobson, 71, of Eubank, KY passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Cambridge Place Nursing Home in Lexington. Services are pending at this time and will be announced later. Arrangements are with Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.