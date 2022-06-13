Katie Dalton named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Katie Dalton, an upcoming junior at Pulaski County High School who shoots for the Southwestern High School Clay Target team, was the individual female state champion at the 2022 State Skeet Championship. Dalton was also the overall top female in the 2022 Spring Skeet League.

