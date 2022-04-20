Katie Shaw signs with Bryan College

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Southwestern High School senior Katie Shaw signed to play volleyball at Bryan College, located in Dayton Tenn. This past season, Shaw led the Lady Warriors volleyball team with 274 digs, and she accumulated 565 digs over the last three seasons. Shaw also had 53 kills and 35 services aces this season. On hand for Shaw's signing to Bryan College was, front row from left, Tracy Shaw, Katie Shaw, Ron Shaw, and Ben Shaw; back row from left, Mitzi Jones, Skip Cottrell, Mary Shaw, Julius Shaw, Nate Shadoan, Melissa Gaunce, Angie Boyd, and Rachel Broughton.