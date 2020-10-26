Kaydynce Byrd and Somerset boys qualify for State Cross County Championship

MONTICELLO - Wayne County High School eighth-grader Kaydynce Byrd and the Somerset High School boys cross country team qualified for the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships by their performances in the Super Regionals at Cave Lake this past weekend.
Byrd was clocked at 24:11 the girls' Region 5 Class AA 5,000-meter race and placed 22nd overall. Wayne seventh-grader Emily Shearer was timed at 25:50 and placed 36th.
The Somerset boys squad placed fifth in the Region 6 Class A team standings to qualify for state as a team. The Jumpers were led by Will Smith with a 22:05 time and a 26th place finish. Other Briar Jumpers team members were Tristan Gray (22:09), Reese Blakeman (22:38), Cole Blakeman (22:38), Noah Prather (23:20), Christian Whitis (24:37), and John Lackey (26:10).
In the boys Region 5 Class AA race, Wayne County sophomore Nathan Smith placed 32nd with a time of 20:23. Wayne County sophomore Seth Flynn turned in a time of 26:44.
In the girls Region 6 Class A race, Somerset senior Kennedy Boots placed 20th with a time of 25:53. Somerset senior Clara Eastham was clocked at 26:54, and Somerset senior Emily Ham was clocked at 32:21.
The KHSAA State Cross County Championships will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31 at Bourbon Country Cross Country Course in Paris , Ky.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
