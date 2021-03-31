Kaylee Strunk, Chloe Carroll homer in Lady Maroons' season opener win

STANFORD - The Pulaski County High School softball team opened up the 2021 season with a bang in their decisive 13-1 win over Lincoln County High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Maroons' lopsided four-inning win was highlighted by a nine-run third inning. The Lady Maroons sent 14 batters to the plate that inning, with a home run by seventh-grader Chloe Carroll and seven total hits.
Senior Kaylee Strunk had a monster game by picking up the win on the mound in four innings of work. Strunk struck out six Lincoln County batters and only gave up two hits. At the plate, Strunk had a two-run homer, and ended the night with a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, with two RBI, and a run scored.
The 2020 Kentucky High School Softball Player of the Year Riley Hull had her usual amazing night at the plate by hitting 3-for-4 at the lead-off slot. Hull drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Senior Molli Nelson hit a perfect 4-for-4, hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run.
Senior Vickie Countryman had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Senior Gabby Countryman had a hit, drove in a run and scored two runs.
The nationally ranked middle schooler Chloe Carrol ended the night with a homer, a run batted in and two runs scored.
Pulaski County (1-0) hosts Madison Central High School on Thursday, April 1.
