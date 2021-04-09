Kaylee Strunk no hits Owensboro Catholic

ELIZABETHTOWN – Pulaski County High School senior pitcher Kaylee Strunk pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in the Lady Maroons' 3-0 win over Owensboro Catholic High School on Friday in the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic.
Strunk faced 23 batters and recorded 21 outs. Strunk struck out only two batters, but she threw 18 first pitch strikes out of the 23 batters she faced. With 64 pitches thrown in the game by Strunk, 48 were strikes. Two Lady Maroons' defensive fielding errors was all that separated Strunk from tossing a perfect game.
"Unbelievable game, and that was a very good Owensboro Catholic team," Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover stated. "Owensboro Catholic had several players going to colleges such as Bellarmine, Kentucky Wesleyan and Kentucky State."
"She was on her game and when she is she’s extremely tough to hit our defense played exceptionally well and made some huge catches," Gover said. "But Kaylee (Strunk) showed out in this game."
Despite Strunk's near-perfect pitching performance, the Lady Maroons had to work hard to pull out the win. The Lady Maroons scored a run in the first inning and two more in the fourth, which was all they needed after Strunk's no-no.
In the first inning, leadoff hitter Riley Hull got on base with a single to right field. Hull advanced to third off a Chloe Carroll sacrifice bunt. Senior Mollie Nelson slammed a triple to center field to score Hull.
In the fourth frame, Strunk drew a one-out walk and sophomore McKenzi Pinkston replaced her as a pinch runner. Senior Gabbie Countryman doubled to center to advance Pinkston to third base. Junior Kaelyn Conway grounded out to the pitcher to score Pinkston and advance Gabbie Countryman to third base. With two outs, senior Dawn Wilson singled up the middle to score Gabbie Countryman.
Pulaski County senior Riley Hull had two hits and scored a run, while Dawn Wilson had two hits and drove in a run. Carroll, Nelson, Vickie Countryman, and Gabbie Countryman had one hit each. Conway drove in one run.
"Our defense, along with her pitching and our offensive attack that we have all come together, we are an extremely fun team to watch and even more of a fun team to coach," Gover stated. "We’ve got a great mixture of senior leadership along with young amazing talent. It’s going to be an extreme joy and honor to coach this team."
Pulaski County (3-0) has three more game scheduled this weekend in Elizabethtown.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
