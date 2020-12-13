Kaylee Strunk signs with Asbury University

Pulaski County High School senior Kaylee Strunk signed a letter-of-intent to play softball at Asbury University. As a sophomore for the Lady Maroons in 2019, Strunk had an outstanding year in the pitcher's circle. In 164 innings pitched, Strunk struck out 148 batters, compiled a 22-3 pitching record, and a 2.39 ERA. At the plate, Strunk batted .329, slammed five homers, and drove in 23 runs. On hand for Kaylee Strunk's signing to Asbury was, front row from left, Jason Strunk, Kaylee Stunk and Sue Strunk; back row was Jacob Strunk.
featured alert breaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.