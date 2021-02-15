Kaylee Young named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Kaylee Young
Southwestern High School junior Kaylee Young scored a team-high 23 points and hit three three-pointers in the Lady Warriors' win over McCreary Central High School.
Expect periods of freezing rain. Some icing possible. High 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 12:28 pm
Mary Mounce, age 100, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 1pm Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Pulaski Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 12 noon Monday until time for servic…
