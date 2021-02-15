Kaylee Young named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Kaylee Young

Southwestern High School junior Kaylee Young scored a team-high 23 points and hit three three-pointers in the Lady Warriors' win over McCreary Central High School.

