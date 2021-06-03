Kendall Burgess, Grayson Turner dominate

Two Somerset High School athletes dominated their events on Thursday night at the Class A Region 6 Track & Field Championships at Somerset's Joan Spurlock Track Complex.
Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess and junior Grayson Turner both won four individual regional titles, and scored meet-highs 40 points each.
Burgess - a two-time state champion - won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.40. Burgess won the long jump with a state top-10 distance of 18'8". Burgess won the triple jump with a USA top-50 and a state top-10 distance of 39'6.25". Burgess won the 200-meter dash with a state top-50 time of 26.76
Turner won the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.63. Turner won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.36. Turner won the triple jump with a state top-10 distance of 42'11.5", and Turner won the long jump with a state top-10 distance of 22'9".
The Somerset girls team finished region runner up with 151 points, while Williamsburg won the girls regional team title with 166 points. The Somerset boys team placed third with 85 points, while Williamsburg won the boys team title with 149 points.
Somerset senior Madison Garland won the girls shot put with a best of 33'11".
Somerset senior Cole Blakeman won the boys pole vault with a state top-25 clearance of 12'0".
Somerset senior Trinity Burkett placed second in the girls shot put with a best of 33'4.5"
Somerset junior Emily Hamm placed second in the triple jump with a state top-50 distance of 33'6". Ham placed third in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.75, and placed third in the 400-meter run with a time of 68.49.
Somerset sophomore Guy Bailey placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 46.72.
Somerset senior Lexie Herndon placed second in the girls high jump with a best of 4'10".
Somerset junior Lucy McArthur placed second in the girls 1600-meter run with a time of 6:15.3. Also, McArthur placed third in the girls pole vault with a best clearance of 7'0", and she placed third in the 3200-meter run with a personal best time of 14:42.0.
Somerset sophomore Jesse Zaragoza placed second in the 400-meter run with a time of 53.61.
Somerset freshman Grace Burgess placed third in the girls high jump with a best of 4'8".
Somerset senior Madison Garland placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 53.56.
The Somerset girls 3200-meter relay team of Sophie Barnes, Halee Melton, Clara Eastham and Kennedy Boots placed third with a time of 12:41.4.
The Somerset girls 800-meter relay team of Emily Ham, Halee Melton, Sophie Barnes, and Grace Burgess placed third with a time of 1:57.8.
The top two finishers - along with10 at-large performances - in each event will qualify for the KHSAA Class A State Track & Field Championships, to be held at the University of Kentucky Track Complex on Thursday, June 10
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com.
Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
