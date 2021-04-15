Kendall Burgess, Grayson Turner shine in All-Comers Track Meet

Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner and senior Kendall Burgess turned in outstanding performances in the Pulaski County All-Comers Track Meet on Tuesday night. Both Briar Jumpers track athletes won three events each.
Grayson Turner won the 100 meters with a time of 11.44, he won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.88, and won the triple jump event with a best leap of 39'6.5".
Multiple track state champion Kendall Burgess won the triple jump with a school record distance of 38'02". Burgess also won the long jump with a best of 18'01", won the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.29, and placed second in the 100 meters with a time of 12.57.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Tyler Wilkinson won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 48.36.
Pulaski County High School junior Clint Woods won the high jump with a best clearance of 5'8".
Southwestern High School senior Ethan Ware won the boys long jump with a best distance of 19'2.25".
Somerset High School senior Lexie Herndon won the high jump with a best of 5'0".
Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn won the 100 meters with a clocking of 12.40. Dunn placed second in the 200 meters with at time of 26.41.
Somerset High School senior Madison Garland won the shot put event with a best of 30'0".
Southwestern top performers were Giddeon Brainard second in the 100 meters (11.57) and second in the 200 meters (23.75); Trevor Hansen second in the 1600 meters (4:57.1); Zabrey Bortz third in the 3200 meters (11:39.3); and Preston Frost second in the 300 hurdles (48.38).
Pulaski County top performers were Kannon Cundiff third in the 800 meters (2:03.8); T.J. Colyer third in the high jump (5'4"); Dalton Bertram third in the triple jump (38'0"); Morgan Bruin third in the 200 meters (27.78); Shelby Cothron second in the 400 meters (1:03.1); Alex Cundiff second in the 1600 meters (5:38.4); Maggie Holt second in the 300 hurdles (53.12); and Lexi Lawless fourth in the shot put (27'07").
Somerset top performers were Daniel Richardson second in the high jump (5'4"); Emily Hamm third in the triple jump (32'02"); and Trinity Burkett third in the shot put (28'11.5").
The Southwestern boys 400-meter relay team of Ethan Ware, Giddeon Brainard, Tanner Wright and Maison Hibbard won with a time of 46.17.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Abbee Coomer, Morgan Bruin and Maddy Dunn won with a time of 51.69.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Dunn, Cothron, Emma Minton and Coomer won with a time of 1:53.5.
The Pulaski County girls 1600-meter relay team of Dunn, Cothron, Lauren Smith and Alex Cundiff won with a time of 4:22.2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.