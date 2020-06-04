Kendall Burgess is still Winning 

For Somerset High School upcoming senior Kendall Burgess, the cancellation of the 2020 high school track season was extremely tough on her.
Burgess, who won state titles in both the long and triple jump in 2019, was the overwhelming favorite to win both of those jumping state titles again this past spring. Also, Burgess had two state runner-up finishes in the two sprinting events (100 meters and 200 meters) in 2019 and she was improving her times in both events in hopes of maybe two more state titles.
Burgess' school record 36 state-meet points was a big chunk of the Lady Jumpers' 46.5 team score, which earned them a state runner-up team title. With 44.5 state meet points returning (Burgess 36 points, Lexie Herndon 2.5 points and Lauren Foutch 6 points), the 2020 Lady Jumpers had a legitimate shot at a team state title.
This past winter in the KTCCCA Indoor State Track Championships, Burgess picked up two indoor state titles in the long jump and triple jump. Burgess' winning mark in the long jump was 18.5 inches better than her nearest competitor.
But all those hopes of state championship gold hardware were washed away by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Obviously, Burgess and her Lady Jumper track teammates were disappointed they didn't get that chance.
But Kendall Burgess has never let setbacks get her down, and she has always put her faith in a higher source.
"This isn't going to be a setback," Burgess stated back in March. "It's in God's hands, so I'm just going to stay focused on training for next year."
Burgess' positive outlook on a seemingly bad situation was rewarded.
On the heels of the Somerset High School football team's state championship ring presentation, Burgess got her own private ring presentation in front of the high school.
Somerset High School principal Jeff Wesley made the presentation to the two-time state champion Kendall Burgess.
"Going forward, every time somebody wins a state championship I want to make sure they are properly honored," Wesley stated. "Kendall Burgess won these two (state championship track) events last year. When our football team was talking about (state championship) rings, I said she needs a championship ring as well."
Burgess' ring has a purple stone with a big 'S' in the center and 'State Champion' encrusted around the stone. On the sides of the ring, her long jump and triple jump state title marks were listed.
"I was so excited," Burgess exclaimed. "I've always wanted a state champion ring. When the football team won state and they were getting rings, Mr. Wesley called me in and said that I deserved one, too, for my two state titles last year. I got to design it, so that was pretty awesome."
But state title gold rings may just be the tip of the iceberg for the talented track star.
Recently, Burgess has qualified for the NSAF x AthleticNET Virtual Nationals Track Meet. With an empty stadium, Burgess recorded her jumps via a video recording for the virtual national meet. Burgess recorded a best long jump of 18'9.5", which happens to be the best mark thus far in the nation.
When Burgess won her two state championship titles back in 2019, she did so in front of a large crowd at the University of Kentucky track complex.
In her virtual national meet qualifying jump, Burgess did it in an empty William Clark Stadium. One person manned the video camera as Burgess jumped, and immediately after Burgess landed, she had to mark her own landing mark in the sandpit, as another person held the measuring tape across the take-off board for the recorded measure.
"Honestly, I love it - there are no distractions," Burgess stated. "I can jump as many times as I want without any pressure to perform or stress about fouling. Then I can pick my best fair jump to submit. I also like to measure my own jump because I know it's an accurate stick placement."
"I'm excited about having virtual opportunities to compete, but I'm really anxious for the upcoming 2020 Outdoor Nationals (which used to be New Balance) next month that, as of right now, are still happening," Burgess added. "Fingers crossed!"
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
