Kendall BurgessĀ

Somerset High School junior Kendall Burgess won two KTCCCA indoor track state titles this past weekend. Burgess won the state long jump event with a indoor state meet and venue record of 17'01.25" and won the state triple jump with a indoor state record of 34'00.75". Burgess won two KHSAA outdoor track state titles and two state runner-up titles last spring.