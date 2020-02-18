Somerset High School sophomore Kendall Burgess recorded indoor personal bests in all four of her events in the Indiana Track Club Open. Burgess won the triple jump event with a lifetime personal best of 37'4", which qualified her for the New Balance Indoor Nationals. Burgess won the long jump with a leap of 18'1.5", placed third in the 60 meters with a time of 8.01, and placed fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 26.73.
featured
Kendall Burgess named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Juanita Frances Vaught, 91, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are pending and will be announces later. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Frances Vaught.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former SHS athlete dies in Woodford County wreck
- Three arrested on drug charges
- Constable signs creating stir
- City to purchase Cundiff Square for $1 million
- Former SHS standout athlete killed in car wreck
- Horse taking over the course: Waitsboro Hills golf course to be site of bourbon distillery
- Pulaski County Police Department green-lit by the state
- Pollo Feliz is the happiest chicken place in town
- Ben Roberts takes over as Somerset Country Club Golf Pro Shop manager
- Horse Soldier Bourbon buys Waitsboro Hills Golf Course
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.