Kendall Burgess named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Kendall Burgess

Somerset High School junior Kendall Burgess recorded indoor personal bests in all four of her events in the Indiana Track Club Open. Burgess won the triple jump event with a lifetime personal best of 37'4", which qualified her for the New Balance Indoor Nationals. Burgess won the long jump with a leap of 18'1.5", placed third in the 60 meters with a time of 8.01, and placed fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 26.73.