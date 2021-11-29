Kendall Burgess named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

University of Notre Dame freshman Kendall Burgess was awarded her second state championship ring after winning three KHSAA Class A state track & field events - long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash - last spring. Despite her junior-year track season being cancelled, due to COVID, Burgess won five individual state titles and three state runner-up medals while at Somerset High School.

