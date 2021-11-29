University of Notre Dame freshman Kendall Burgess was awarded her second state championship ring after winning three KHSAA Class A state track & field events – long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash – last spring. Despite her junior-year track season being cancelled, due to COVID, Burgess won five individual state titles and three state runner-up medals while at Somerset High School.
Kendall Burgess named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Steve Cornelius
Steve Cornelius has worked as a journalist at the Commonwealth Journal since 2001, and has been the CJ Sports Editor since 2005.
