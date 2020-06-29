Kendall Burgess named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Kendall Burgess

Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess won the NSAF x AthleticNET Virtual Nationals track championships wit a winning leap fo 19 feet 2 inches. Burgess' national-title winning distance was nearly nine inches better than her nearest competitor. Burgess, won two KHSAA state titles during her sophomore season in 2019, also also placed sixth in the NSAF x AthleticNET Virtual Nationals in the triple jump, with a best distance of 36'10".