Former Somerset High School track standout (now a member of Notre Dame's track program) Kendall Burgess has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. Burgess earned a jacket at the Notre Dame Fall Monogram Jacket Ceremony for qualifying for both indoor and Outdoor ACC Championships and for academic good standing.
The Fall Monogram Jacket Ceremony recognizes winter and spring sports student athletes who have made significant athletic and academic contributions to their programs and are awarded membership into the exclusive Monogram Club of Notre Dame. Established in 1916, with just over 9,000 living members, the Monogram Club is a lifelong community of leadership and service.
