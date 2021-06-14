Kendall Burgess named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess won three individual state titles in the Class A Track & Field State Championships on Thursday. Burgess won the 100-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump. Burgess is the two-time defending state champion in both the long jump and the triple jump events.

Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess won three individual state titles in the Class A Track & Field State Championships on Thursday. Burgess won the 100-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump. Burgess is the two-time defending state champion in both the long jump and the triple jump events.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you