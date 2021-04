Kendall Burgess

Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess won four individual events and scored a meet-high 40 points in the Heart of the Bluegrass Track Classic on Saturday. Burgess, a Notre Dame University signee, won the100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump. Burgess scored 40 of the Lady Jumpers' team total of 49 points.