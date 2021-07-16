Kendall Burgess named Outstanding Senior by Kentucky Coaches Association

Former Somerset High School track & field star Kendall Burgess received yet another statewide award before she headed off to compete for Notre Dame University. After winning three state titles and tallying the highest state meet point total, Burgess was awarded the the Kentucky High School Outstanding Senior award for girls track & field.
The annual statewide award is voted on by the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. Each year, the KHSCA selects one outstanding senior in each of the KHSAA sanctioned sports. The award is based on the athlete's superior efforts and ability.
Burgess turned in the girls fastest time in the 100 meters and had the longest distance in the long jump event among the three separate KHSAA Track & Field State Championships this past spring. Burgess also had the highest state meet point total with 35 points.
Burgess was the first recipient of this prestigious statewide award from Somerset High School.
"It is a honor to receive this award because they choice only one athlete from all the classes combined," Burgess stated. "I wasn't really expecting an award like this, and it was kind of a shock when my mom brought it home."
"This award is so special because I had thought my high school career was over with," Burgess added. "This was a good way to go out, because I am about to leave for college in about a month."
Burgess finished off an amazing track career this past season by winning an unprecedented three individual KHSAA state titles, adding to her two state crowns from 2019. Burgess won back-to-back Class A long jump and triple jump state titles, and tossed in a 100-meter dash state title to her trophy case this past season. Burgess placed fourth in the state in the girls 200-meter dash.
Burgess won all four of her events (100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and the triple jump) in the Class A Region 6 Track & Field Championships. Burgess made her fourth straight Commonwealth Journal Track All-County Team and was named Commonwealth Journal Track Athlete of the Year for the second straight season.
Other Outstanding Senior award winners were; Baseball – Daylen Lile, Trinity; Softball – Marcy Krohman, Simon Kenton; Boys Tennis – Zach White, Tates Creek; Girls Tennis – Carrie Beckman, Sacred Heart; Boys track – Anthony Woods, St. Xavier.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
