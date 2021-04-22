Kendall Burgess, Pulaski County girls win at North Laurel All-Comers

LONDON – Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess won the two events she competed in on Tuesday in the North Laurel All-Comers track meet. Burgess won the 100 meters with a time of 12.81 and won the long jump with a best of 18'1".
The Pulaski County High School girls track team scored the most points in the meet with 111, while the Somerset High School girls were second with 107 points. The Pulaski County High School boys were third in scoring with 82 points, while Southwestern boys were fourth with 76 points and the Somerset boys were fifth with 64 points.
Somerset junior Grayson Turner won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.57.
Pulaski County sophomore Alex Cundiff won the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:29.7.
Somerset senior Cole Blakeman won the pole vault event with a best clearance of 10'0".
Somerset junior Emily Ham won the triple jump with a best mark of 32'9.5".
Somerset senior Madison Garland won the shot put with a school record mark of 36'3".
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Shelby Cothron, Emma Midden, and Maddy Dunn placed first with a clocking of 1:55.5.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Emma Midden, Shelby Cothron and Morgan Bruin placed first with a time of 54.37.
The Pulaski County High School girls 1600-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Lauren Smith, Alex Cundiff, and Maggie Holt won with a time of 4:24.0.
The Somerset boys 400-meter relay team of Guy Bailey, Grayson Turner, Cole Blakeman ,and Jesse Zaragoza won with a school record time of 45.52.
Top finishers for Southwestern High School were Preston Frost - 3rd - 110 hurdles - 19.62, Giddeon Brainard 2nd - 100 meters - 11.78, Kate Golden 2nd - 1600 meters - 5:40.5, Preston Frost 2nd - 300 hurdles - 44.75, Kate Golden 3rd - 800 meters - 2:36.9, Caleb Perrin 3rd - 800 meters - 2:04.2, and Trevor Hansen 2nd - 3200 meters - 11:09.4
Top finishers for Somerset High School were Emily Ham 2nd - 100 hurdles - 18.36, Madison Garland - third 100 hurdles - 19.63, Benito Zaragoza 3rd - 300 hurdles - 47.18, Grayson Turner 2nd - 200 meters - 23.88, Lexie Herndon 2nd - high jump - 4'8", Daniel Davis 2nd - high jump - 5'8", Grace Burgess 3rd - long jump - 13'10", Grace Burgess 3rd - triple jump - 31'6.5", Trinity Burkett 2nd - shot put - 29'6", and Trinity Burkett 2nd - discus - 80'0".
Top finishers for Pulaski County High School were Morgan Bruin 2nd - 100 meters - 13.47, Abbee Coomer 3rd - 100 meters - 13.84, Shelby Cothron 2nd - 400 meters - 61.4, Maggie Holt 2nd - 300 hurdles - 55.03, Kannon Cundiff 2nd - 800 meters - 2:04.2, Morgan Bruin 2nd - 200 meters - 27.64, Maggie Bertram 3rd - 3200 meters - 13:23.4, Clint Woods 3rd - high jump - 5'8", Dalton Bertram 2nd - long jump - 18'4", Cade Sullivan 3rd - long jump - 18'3.5", and Dalton Bertram 2nd - triple jump - 39'1".
Local teams will be competing in the Lake Cumberland Classic on Saturday at Somerset's Joan Spurlock Track Complex.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
