STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess signed her national letter of intent to continue her track career at the University of Notre Dame. On hand for Kendall Burgess' signing to Notre Dame were, front row from left, Jennifer Burgess, Kendall Burgess, and Bob Burgess; back row from left, Morgan Burgess, Jackson Burgess, and Gracie Burgess. Burgess became the first Somerset High School athlete to sign with Notre Dame in over 100 years.