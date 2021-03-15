Kendall Burgess wins 3 more state track titles

LOUISVILLE - After missing her junior track season, due to the COVID pandemic, Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess is quickly making up for lost time. This past weekend in the KTCCCA Class A Indoor State Indoor Track and Field Championships, Burgess added three more individual state titles - winning the long jump, the triple jump and the 200-meter dash.
Burgess broke her own Class A state indoor records in both the long jump and triple jump. Burgess' long jump mark of 19'04" set a Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center venue record. Her long jump mark was a personal best for Burgess, and was a new school record.
Burgess won the 200 meters with a time of 27.07 seconds, and won the triple jump with a best of 36'08.25".
Also for the Lady Jumpers track team, junior Emily Ham placed fourth in the triple jump with a best of 30'01", while freshman Grace Burgess placed fifth in the long jump at 14'06.5".
Kendall Burgess won KHSAA track state titles in both the long and triple jump in 2019, was the overwhelming favorite to win both of those jumping state titles again last spring. Also, Burgess had two state runner-up finishes in the two sprinting events (100 meters and 200 meters) in 2019 and she was improving her times in both events in hopes of maybe two more state titles.
Burgess' school record 36 state-meet points was a big chunk of the Lady Jumpers' 46.5 team score, which earned them a state runner-up team title.
Last winter in the KTCCCA Indoor State Track Championships, Burgess picked up two indoor state titles in the long jump and triple jump. Burgess' winning mark in the long jump was 18.5 inches better than her nearest competitor.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
