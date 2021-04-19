Kendall Burgess wins 4 events at Heart of the Bluegrass

HARRODSBURG – Competing in her largest track meet this season, Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess rose to the occasion with four individual wins and a meet-high 40 points scored in the Heart of the Bluegrass Track Classic on Saturday. Burgess, a Notre Dame University signee, won the100 meter-dash, the 200-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump.
Burgess scored 40 of the Lady Jumpers' team total of 49 points, which placed the Somerset High School girls track team tied for third place.
Burgess won the 100 meters with a time of 12.79, and won the 200 meters in 26.56 seconds. The defending Class A long jump and triple jump state champion, won both of those events on Saturday. Burgess won the long jump with a best of 17'7.5", and won the triple jump with a best of 37'9".
Somerset junior Grayson Turner placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.34. Turner placed fourth in the long jump with a best of 19'4.75", and placed fourth in the triple jump with a 40'1.75". Turner placed seventh in the 100 meters with a time of 11.6.
Somerset senior Lexie Herndon placed second in the high jump with a best clearance of 4'10".
Somerset senior Cole Blakeman placed third in the pole vault with a best of 11'0".
Southwestern junior Giddeon Brainard placed fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.69, and placed 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.74.
Somerset junior Emily Ham placed ninth in the triple jump with a best of 32'5.5".
Somerset senior Madison Garland placed eighth in the shot put with a best of 31'5.75"
Somerset sophomore Jess Zaragoza placed seventh in the 400-meter dash with a clocking of 54.31.
Southwestern senior Ethan Ware placed seventh in the long jump with a best of 18'10".
Southwestern sophomore Caleb Perrin placed ninth in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:10.3.
Southwestern senior Nebol Appicelli placed 10th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.73.
Southwestern sophomore Preston Frost placed 10th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.33.
The Southwestern boys 400-meter relay team of Giddeon Brainard, Ethan Ware, Tanner Wright and Maison Hibbard placed fifth with a time of 46.23.
The Southwestern boys 800-meter relay team of Giddeon Brainard, Victor Colyer, Jordan Strevels and Maison Hibbard placed fifth with a time of 1:36.4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
