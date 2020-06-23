Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess can now add a national title to go along with her track state titles.
Burgess' best virtual long jump leap of 19 feet, 2 inches was good enough to win the NSAF x AthleticNET Virtual Nationals track championships. Burgess' national-title winning distance was nearly nine inches better than her nearest competitor.
Despite missing her junior high school track season because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Burgess won KHSAA state titles in the long jump and triple jump during her sophomore season in 2019. Burgess also won a pair of state indoor titles in the long jump and the triple jump earlier this year.
Burgess also placed sixth in the NSAF x AthleticNET Virtual Nationals in the triple jump, with a best distance of 36'10".
Burgess was named to the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Female Athlete of the Year, as well as the 2019 Track Athlete of the Year. Burgess was also named to the Commonwealth Journal All-Decade Track Team.
