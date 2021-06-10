LEXINGTON – Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess finished up her high school track career in spectacular fashion by coping three more individual state titles. In 2019, as a sophomore, Burgess won two state titles, but was denied the chance to add to her state title resume in 2020 after the season was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
The Notre Dame University signee made up for the missed season by defending her long jump and triple jump state titles, and adding a 100-meter dash state title gold medal to her overflowing trophy case.
"I came into this race telling myself I was going to do my best," Burgess stated after her 100-meter win. "I would have never thought I would win a sprinting race, let alone the 100. It shows all the hard work I have done, with not having a season last year and then getting second the year before. I am so excited."
"The 100 and the long jump was what I was most nervous for, because I was seeded first coming into the 100," Burgess added. "I knew I really had a good chance to win, but I ran against some great competition and I knew anything could happen."
For the second straight Class A state track meet, Burgess was the meet's top scorer with 35 points. Burgess' high-point total helped the Somerset girls team finish as state runners-up for the second straight state meet – with 67 points. Bishop Brossart won the girls Class A team title with 87 points.
Burgess won the long jump with a best leap of 19'0.5", which was almost two feet ahead of her nearest competitor. Burgess won the triple jump with a best mark of 38'11". Burgess won her 100-meter dash state title with a time of 12.30. Burgess placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.70.
"I never dreamed of winning three state titles in one day," Burgess exclaimed. "When I first started out in track, I was only trying to get the long jump state title, but I could have never imagined I could win the 100 and the triple jump."
"Today definitely made up for my missed season last year," Burgess admitted. "I think today showed off all the hard work I put into my events. I think everything happened for the better, and this is where life was suppose to lead me."
Over her basketball career, Madison Garland scored a lot of baskets for the Lady Jumpers hoops team, as was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Girls Basketball Teams. On Thursday, Garland added the title of 'state champion' to her repertoire after winning the Class A shot put event.
Garland, who won her Region 6 shot put title with a 33'11" mark, exploded out a mark of 36'3.5" on her second attempt to outdistance her nearest competitor by nearly two feet.
"Winning this state title really surprised me," Garland said with a smile. " I had a good day. My second throw won the state meet with a 36'3.5" and then I threw 34 feet on my fourth throw."
"Honestly, I don't how I threw it so far today," Garland admitted. "I just went up there and chucked it. My mom said to 'give it your all', and I did just that."
On the boys side, Somerset junior sensation Grayson Turner just missed out on winning two state crowns of his own, as he had to settle for two state runner-up silver medals. Also, Turner was one of the meet's high scorers with 32 points on the day.
Turner finished state runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.30. Turner was state runner-up in the long jump with a best mark of 21'0.75". Turner finished as state runner-up in the triple jump with a best mark of 41'11". Turner placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.40. Turner finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.30.
Somerset junior Emily Ham placed third in the triple jump with a best mark of 34'7.75". Also, Ham placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.53.
Somerset senior Lexie Herndon placed third in the high jump with a best of 4'10".
Somerset freshman Grace Burgess placed fifth in the high jump with a best of 4'8". Grace Burgess placed 12th in the long jump with a best of 14'7.25".
Somerset senior Trinity Burkett placed fifth in the shot put with a best of 32'10".
Somerset senior Cole Blakeman placed sixth in the pole vault with a best height of 12'0".
Somerset junior Lucy McArthur placed 11th in the pole vault with a best clearance of 7'6".
Pulaski County High School and Southwestern High School athletes will compete in the Class AAA State Track & Field Championships on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
