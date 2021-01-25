Kendall Phillips scores 33 in Wayne County win

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys basketball team picked up a nice 68-56 win over Knox Central High School on Saturday in the Kenny Davis Classic at Coach Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
Cardinals' eighth-grader Kendall Phillips scored a game-high 33 points and hit six three-pointers in the win. Senior Gage Gregory scored 11 points, made three defensive steals, and had three assists. Sophomore Mason Burchett scored seven points and had four boards.
Junior Renan Dobbs scored five points, had four rebounds, and three assists. Senior Carson Simpson scored five points and had three rebounds. Senior Brody Weaver scored four points, had six rebounds and three steals. Junior Trevet Smith scored three points and had two assists.
Wayne County (2-4) will host Casey County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
