Somerset High School senior Kennedy Boots signed a letter-of-intent to cheer at Georgetown College. On hand for Kennedy Boots' signing to Georgetown College, was front row from left, Monte Boots, Lena Boots, Kennedy Boots, Sarah Cook, and Wendell Cook; back row from left, Mark Boots, Brody Perkins, Peyton Boots and Wendy Boots.
Kennedy Boots signs with Georgetown College
