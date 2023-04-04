LEXINGTON - The Transylvania Pioneers won the Women's Division III National Championship this past weekend in Dallas, doing so while going undefeated in the process.
The very first national championship for the program also marked a big milestone in the career of Kennedy Harris. A former star at Southwestern, who averaged 2.6 points per game in about 13 minutes per game, shot the ball extremely well. Harris credited her time at Southwestern for being ready for this moment and the big spotlight that accompanied it, as she hit two big three-point baskets during the Pioneers’ title win.
“My time as a player at Southwestern was always competitive and Coach (Stephen) Butcher was just as competitive as the rest of us were. He always had us competing against top teams, let alone members of the 12th Region, which I believe doesn’t get enough credit,” she stated.
“I was constantly playing against great competition,” she continued, “I’ll always give credit where credit is due, being able to play at Southwestern truly prepared me for big moments like playing in the national championship.”
When the final buzzer hit in Transylvania’s 57-52 victory over Christopher Newport in a national championship battle between two undefeated programs, Harris explained that it was hard to put into words how she felt in the moment.
“When that buzzer went off, the feelings were overwhelming. Winning a national championship has always been a goal of mine, I just couldn’t believe it actually happened. Knowing that all the long days and hours in the gym had finally paid off was one of the best feelings,” she elaborated.
To win a national championship is one thing, to claim that prize while not suffering a single loss during the season is something completely different, with Harris claiming that the team is very competitive and their drive got them to where they made it this season.
“This team is very competitive and is one of the most competitive teams I’ve played with, but that’s what makes us good. Even if we do a drill in practice and one of us lose, we ask coach if we can do it again because we hate losing that bad. At the beginning of the year, our coach had ‘Texas to Texas’ written on the board and from that point forward we all had one goal in mind, to end our season playing for a national championship,” she elucidated.
“One of the most important factors, however, that contributes to our success on the court is who we are when we are off the court,” she explained, “We love a good competition but we also know how to put things in perspective once we are off the court. When you see one of us, you see all of us out together. It’s a team built on trusting each other and a team that is built on that is hard to beat.”
With Harris closing out her junior season with a national championship, one’s eyes may turn to her senior season and a potential repeat. That is exactly what the baller from Somerset is striving towards.
“Its absolutely not too early to be talking about a repeat, especially with this team. We would love to have a set of two national championship rings,” she said confidently.
Whether it’s in our local community, Transylvania University, or wherever life may take Kennedy Harris, she can always say one thing with confidence. I am a champion.
