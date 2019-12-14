Kennedy Harris scores 31 points in Lady Warriors' win at Scott County

GEORGETOWN - The defending state runner-up Southwestern High School girls basketball team pulled off a big road win in their 73-65 win over Scott County on Friday. Scott County, who was ranked as one of the best teams in the state last season, downed last year's Lady Warriors bu a score 78-50 at Lincoln County.
Southwestern senior Kennedy Harris scored a career-high 31 points and nailed six three-pointers in the game. Senior Jenna Wood scored hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points. Alexa Smiddy scored 17 points and had a game-high 8 assists. Regi Cundiff scored 8 points and pulled down 7 boards. Kaylee Young scored 2 points and Makayla Noritis scored one point.
Three-point shooting was the difference in the game as Southwestern hit 11-of-34 treys and the Lady Cardinals could only hit 3-of-27 treys.
"This was a huge one for us," stated Lady Warrior coach Junior Molden. "Been a while since a team went in there and won, especially as good as Scott County is. Got down 11 early and lots of foul trouble, but we had a big second half. Proud of my team tonight. We needed that one after the Casey County setback."
Southwestern (3-1) will host Graves County at the Wigwam on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.