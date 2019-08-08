In football, making smart decisions in a split-second is a must-have to be successful.
Over the course of his prep career at Southwestern High School, Kenny Robinson has used his football expertise to help him make some crucial plays for the Warriors.
When first-year head coach Jason Foley took the job at Southwestern, the first thing he noticed about Robinson was his football IQ and his leadership capabilities. Robinson has typically focused on defense in his first three years at Southwestern, but due to Drew Sawyers graduating and injuries, he has played some quarterback during the offseason.
"Kenny is a very intelligent player," praised the Warrior football coach. "He has stepped up and taken some quarterback snaps with some injuries, and he's embraced that. He is a leader on defense, and we are expecting big things from him this season."
Last fall, Robinson played a pivotal role in the Warriors' 10-3 season that eventually ended in a regional title game loss to crosstown rival Pulaski County. As a junior, Robinson finished fourth on the team in tackles with 50 stops on the year. Robinson also had one sack and a lone fumble recovery.
Every game, Robinson could easily be seen, as No. 24 was all over the place, trying to bring down opposing ballcarriers. Robinson's motor is one of the reasons why he's made so many big defensive plays for Southwestern.
Southwestern has finished as region runner-up in each of the last three seasons, and that is not a feeling that Robinson wants to have in his senior farewell tour. Robinson is going to give it all he's got in 2019.
"After playing in two (region championship games) and losing them both, it's just not a good feeling to have," stated Robinson. "I'm going to do my best to win one for us. What really drives me is my teammates. I just like to let them push me, and I push them. I just give everything every play."
While Robinson has spent much of his time at Southwestern playing defense, don't be surprised to see Robinson making some plays offensively this fall.
"I feel like we are going to have a very scary offense this year," Robinson concluded. "I feel like we have a lot of playmakers that can go and do big things defensively and offensively. I think it will be a good season for us."
Whether it is on offense or on defense, expect to see Robinson's No. 24 jersey close to the football in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.