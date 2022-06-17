Kentucky basketball Hall of Famer and radio network analyst Mike Pratt dies at 73

LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball Hall of Famer and radio analyst Mike Pratt died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 73.
A Dayton, Ohio native, Pratt played for Kentucky from 1966 to 1970. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. As a senior, Pratt was named a Converse second-team All-American after averaging 19.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Pratt spent two seasons playing for the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA before starting a coaching career. As an assistant coach, he helped lead Charlotte to the 1977 Final Four. Pratt later served as head coach at Charlotte for four seasons, compiling a 56-52 record.
In October 2001, Pratt was named the men's basketball color analyst for the UK radio network. He continued his duties alongside play-by-play man Tom Leach in recent years while undergoing cancer treatments. Pratt also hosted a radio show in Louisville with fellow UK basketball legend Dan Issel.
Pratt served on the coaching search committee that eventually brought John Calipari to UK in 2009. That same year, he was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.
In July 2019, Pratt had a tumor removed from his colon. The cancer later spread to his liver, jaw and back.
In May, family members launched a fundraising effort to help pay for an experimental treatment. Calipari pledged $50,000 to the campaign. According to the campaign website, Pratt was scheduled to begin the experimental treatment on June 16.
"If you know Mike Pratt, you know what a special man he is," Calipari tweeted when making his pledge. "He’s a dear friend to many and a gentleman to all."
Pratt is survived by his wife, Marcia Schmidt Pratt; brother, Patrick Pratt; daughter, Tamaryn Pratt; son, Christopher Pratt; stepchildren, Christina Stone, Andy Schutz and Tim Schutz as well as 10 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Kentuckiana Friends of V.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.