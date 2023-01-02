NASHVILLE, TN — The University of Kentucky Wildcats came into the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl with mild expectations to say the least.
Coming off a dissatisfying regular season, finishing 7-5, the Wilcats also had multiple opt-outs of this game, including QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez. The Big Blue Nation and this coaching staff were looking for a cleanser on this New Year’s Eve in Nashville.
After refusing to name a starter on the depth chart leading up to the game, it was true freshman Destin Wade that started the game for Kentucky. The highly touted dual-threat prospect grew up less than 40 miles from Nissan Stadium.
Wade stated postgame that he had plenty of family members, friends, teachers, and previous coaches in attendance.
Wade completed 16 passes on 30 attempts with only 98 yards. The Freshman scrambled on 16 counts accumulating only 29 yards.
All of the contest points were scored in the second quarter of play. A thorough Iowa drive came to an end after a 15-yard pass from tight end turned QB Joe Labas to sophomore TE Luke Lachey. Hawkeyes were now up 7-0.
Destin Wade turned into a friend of the Iowa faithful throwing two pick-sixes, one of which was to freshman Xavier Nwankpa, which was returned 52 yards to the house. The latter, which was the last score of the game, went to Cooper DeJean, who read a comeback route to put Iowa up 21-0. DeJean was later named the game MVP, also putting together 6 tackles and 10 fielded punts.
It’s hard to be too rough on Destin Wade as this was his first ever game at the collegiate level. Especially since this game was against a highly established and strong Iowa defense.
Coming into Saturday, Iowa ranked 4th in Division 1 FBS, only allowing 277.1 yards per game.
Postgame, Stoops defended his quarterback.
“Destin was put in a tough situation today…he manned up, did some good things,” he expressed.
Stoops was blunt when asked why he didn’t play the other two quarterbacks on the roster as much.
“I wanted to let Destin play. I wanted to see the future, what it looks like,” he stated.
In a room full of media personnel and Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, Stoops took the blame for today and the 2022 season as a whole.
“Something was a bit off this year and that’s on me…I have to get that fixed and get back to being who we are. Iowa won today being Iowa. That’s a compliment,” he explained.
Destin Wade played about 85% of the game for the Wildcats. Midway through the fourth quarter, UK switched to Deuce Hogan, a former transfer from Iowa who was on the Hawkeyes a year ago that played Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. He completed 6/7 of his passes for just 19 yards. The Wildcats were just at a standstill on the offensive side of the ball.
Kaiya Sheron, former Briar Jumper and 2019 state champion, was the only quarterback listed on the depth chart who didn’t see the field at Nissan Stadium. The redshirt freshman started in a 24-14 loss at home to South Carolina at home on October the 8th. Sheron threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts in that game. That 178 number is only 7 yards less than the total yards for the ‘Cats versus Iowa. Maybe the result is different if Kaiya got another chance, but that is a discussion for another time.
The Wildcats would out-possess the Hawkeyes with a 34:17 time with the football.
The UK defense, coordinated by Brad White, forced eight ‘three and outs’ and only played 31 snaps.
The longest non-conference win streak in the entire country of 20 games comes to an end for Kentucky, along with a four-game bowl win streak. The last loss, also coming in the Music City Bowl, was in 2017 to Northwestern.
Across the four quarters of play today, there were a combined 17 punts. Iowa failed to convert a third down while Kentucky went 2-18.
This game had the lowest ever over/under betting spread of any game in college football history at 30.5 and yet the under still came true. The under was 12-1 in Kentucky football games this season.
The Iowa football alumnus Mark Stoops needs a bounce back year after winning just seven games in a season full of potential for the Wildcats. The Big Blue Nation, however, is thrilled with loads of transfers coming into the fold.
Devin Leary, a quarterback from North Carolina State, boasted 35 touchdowns with only 5 interceptions in his last full season in 2021. This gunslinger will work phenomenally in a newer offense as Liam Coen comes back to Lexington to be the offensive coordinator. Leary comes along with Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis, who had a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022 with 129 yards and a touchdown on November 12th in Kroger Field.
With Kentucky’s first shutout loss since Georgia in 2019, Stoop remains optimistic about next season.
“It’s exciting. You got through the difficult parts [of 2022] ... That part of it really excites me because we have to go to work. Have a lot of work to do. But we have great coaches and great guys... excited to get back to work,” he discussed.
Kentucky football will open up the 2023 slate at home on September 2nd vs Ball State. Between now and then, the BBN waits patiently.
