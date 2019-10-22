Kentucky High School Football AP Rankings

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (19) 8-0 190 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 8-0 157 2

3. Campbellsville - 6-2 136 4

4. Newport Central Catholic - 6-2 117 6

5. Paintsville - 7-2 112 5

6. Williamsburg - 6-2 93 7

7. Hazard - 5-3 65 3

8. Raceland - 6-3 63 8

9. Eminence - 7-1 31 NR

10. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 15. Bethlehem 14. Pineville 13. Berea 8. Ludlow 3. Nicholas Co. 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (10) 7-1 178 3

2. Mayfield (6) 7-1 162 2

3. Somerset (1) 7-1 153 1

4. Breathitt Co. (2) 8-0 132 4

5. Owensboro Catholic - 7-1 112 5

6. Caldwell Co. - 7-2 94 7

7. Beechwood - 4-4 58 8

8. Murray - 6-2 55 6

9. Shelby Valley - 7-2 40 10

10. Middlesboro - 6-2 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Lloyd Memorial 13. West Carter 12. Ballard Memorial 9. Newport 7. Todd Co. Central 2. Walton-Verona 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bell Co. (13) 8-0 182 1

2. Belfry (2) 5-2 163 2

3. Lou. DeSales (4) 6-2 151 3

4. Ashland Blazer - 7-1 129 4

5. Glasgow - 7-1 109 5

6. Mercer Co. - 7-1 93 6

7. Paducah Tilghman - 6-2 55 T9

8. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-4 45 8

9. Russell - 6-2 44 7

10. Elizabethtown - 6-2 39 T9

Others receiving votes: Bardstown 14. Pike Co. Central 10. Taylor Co. 6. Trigg Co. 4. Fleming Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (18) 8-0 189 1

2. Johnson Central (1) 8-0 172 2

3. Franklin Co. - 8-0 150 3

4. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 8-1 107 5

5. Wayne Co. - 6-1 103 4

6. Lex. Catholic - 5-3 96 6

7. Corbin - 5-2 68 8

(tie) Logan Co. - 7-1 68 7

9. Hopkinsville - 5-3 63 9

10. Harlan Co. - 6-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Scott 9. Lou. Central 9. Anderson Co. 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (16) 9-0 187 1

2. Frederick Douglass (3) 8-0 174 2

3. Scott Co. - 8-1 145 3

4. Bowling Green - 5-2 115 4

5. South Oldham - 8-1 96 5

6. South Warren - 7-1 92 T6

7. Owensboro - 7-1 85 T6

8. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 73 8

9. Conner - 7-1 49 9

10. Highlands - 5-4 17 10

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 8. East Jessamine 2. Whitley Co. 2.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (19) 8-0 190 1

2. Lou. Trinity - 6-2 162 2

3. North Hardin - 8-0 151 3

4. Central Hardin - 8-0 127 4

5. Lou. DuPont Manual - 7-1 119 5

6. Lou. St. Xavier - 5-3 92 6

7. McCracken County - 6-2 78 7

8. Simon Kenton - 5-3 46 10

9. Lou. Fern Creek - 6-3 45 8

10. Henderson Co. - 6-2 14 9

Others receiving votes: Lou. Ballard 6. Ryle 5. Daviess Co. 4. Oldham Co. 2. Bullitt East 2. Lou. Butler 2.

