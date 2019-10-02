Kentucky High School Football AP Rankings

Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (16) 6-0 169 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 6-0 130 3
3. Hazard (1) 4-1 109 T10
4. Campbellsville - 4-2 91 5
5. Paintsville - 3-2 90 2
6. Newport Central Catholic - 4-2 82 7
7. Raceland - 3-2 76 6
8. Williamsburg - 4-2 57 4
9. Pineville - 5-1 33 T10
10. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-1 26
Others receiving votes: Ludlow 24. Berea 18. Fulton Co. 11. Crittenden Co. 11. Eminence 5. Bethlehem 3.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Somerset (15) 5-0 168 1
2. Mayfield (1) 5-1 150 2
3. Lex. Christian - 5-1 126 4
4. Breathitt Co. (1) 6-0 120 3
5. Caldwell Co. - 5-1 94 5
6. Owensboro Catholic - 5-1 87 6
7. Murray - 4-1 73 7
8. Beechwood - 1-4 24 10
9. Todd Co. Central - 5-1 23 9
10. Newport - 5-1 22 8
Others receiving votes: Martin County 14. Washington Co. 10. Middlesboro 6. Lloyd Memorial 6. Leslie Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Danville 2. Shelby Valley 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bell Co. (15) 5-0 160 1
2. Belfry - 3-2 117 5
(tie) Glasgow (1) 5-1 117 2
4. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 107 3
5. Lou. DeSales (1) 3-2 94 6
6. Paducah Tilghman - 5-1 85 7
7. Mercer Co. - 5-1 59 NR
8. Russell - 5-1 48 10
9. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-3 45 4
10. Elizabethtown - 4-2 42 8
Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 36. Bardstown 17. Pike Co. Central 7. East Carter 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (17) 6-0 170 1
2. Johnson Central - 5-0 152 2
3. Franklin Co. - 6-0 126 4
4. Logan Co. - 6-0 108 6
5. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 95 5
6. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 5-1 67 3
7. Wayne Co. - 4-1 64 9
8. Hopkinsville - 4-2 46 7
9. Corbin - 2-2 43 8
10. Harlan Co. - 5-1 28 10
Others receiving votes: Lou. Waggener 16. Anderson Co. 13. Lou. Central 7.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (11) 6-0 164 1
2. Frederick Douglass (6) 6-0 159 2
3. South Warren - 6-0 134 4
4. Scott Co. - 5-1 98 3
5. Owensboro - 5-1 83 6
6. Bowling Green - 3-2 73 7
7. Highlands - 4-2 64 5
8. South Oldham - 5-1 60 9
9. Pulaski Co. - 5-1 56 8
10. Grayson Co. - 6-0 29 10
Others receiving votes: Conner 7. North Laurel 5. East Jessamine 2. Lou. Fairdale 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (17) 5-0 170 1
2. Lou. Trinity - 5-1 151 2
3. North Hardin - 6-0 134 3
4. Central Hardin - 5-0 111 5
5. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-2 95 4
6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-1 89 6
7. McCracken County - 4-2 56 9
8. Henderson Co. - 4-1 38 8
9. Lou. Butler - 3-3 24 10
10. Lou. Ballard - 3-3 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 18. Lou. Fern Creek 16. Barren Co. 9. Bullitt East 3. Ryle 2.
