Kentucky High School Football Final RPI Rankings

KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

FINAL RPI RANKINGS

Class 1A

1. Kentucky Country Day

2. Pikeville

3. Holy Cross (Louisville)

4. Paintsville

5. Williamsburg

6. Newport Central Catholic

7. Eminence

8. Bethlehem

9. Raceland

10. Crittenden County

Class 2A

1. Lexington Christian

2. Mayfield

3. Somerset

4. Caldwell County

5. Breathitt County

6. Owensboro Catholic

7. Beechwood

8. Murray

9. Shelby Valley

10. Lloyd Memorial

Class 3A

1. Bell County

2. Paducah Tilghman

3. Russell

4. Elizabethtown

5. DeSales

6. Glasgow

7. Belfry

8. Mercer County

9. Ashland Blazer

10. Bardstown

Class 4A

1. Boyle County

2. Johnson Central

3. Franklin County

4. Wayne County

5. Lexington Catholic

6. Hopkinsville

7. Madisonville-North Hopkins

8. Harlan County

9. Corbin

10. Shelby County

Class 5A

1. Covington Catholic

2. Frederick Douglass

3. Scott County

4. Owensboro

5. South Oldham

6. South Warren

7. Pulaski County

8. East Jessamine

9. Highlands

10. Conner

12. Whitley County

17. Southwestern

20. North Laurel

35. South Laurel

Class 6A

1. Male

2. North Hardin

3. DuPont Manual

4. Trinity (Louisville)

5. Central Hardin

6. Fern Creek

7. McCracken County

8. Henderson County

9. St. Xavier

10. Tates Creek

