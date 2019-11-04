KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
FINAL RPI RANKINGS
Class 1A
1. Kentucky Country Day
2. Pikeville
3. Holy Cross (Louisville)
4. Paintsville
5. Williamsburg
6. Newport Central Catholic
7. Eminence
8. Bethlehem
9. Raceland
10. Crittenden County
Class 2A
1. Lexington Christian
2. Mayfield
3. Somerset
4. Caldwell County
5. Breathitt County
6. Owensboro Catholic
7. Beechwood
8. Murray
9. Shelby Valley
10. Lloyd Memorial
Class 3A
1. Bell County
2. Paducah Tilghman
3. Russell
4. Elizabethtown
5. DeSales
6. Glasgow
7. Belfry
8. Mercer County
9. Ashland Blazer
10. Bardstown
Class 4A
1. Boyle County
2. Johnson Central
3. Franklin County
4. Wayne County
5. Lexington Catholic
6. Hopkinsville
7. Madisonville-North Hopkins
8. Harlan County
9. Corbin
10. Shelby County
Class 5A
1. Covington Catholic
2. Frederick Douglass
3. Scott County
4. Owensboro
5. South Oldham
6. South Warren
7. Pulaski County
8. East Jessamine
9. Highlands
10. Conner
12. Whitley County
17. Southwestern
20. North Laurel
35. South Laurel
Class 6A
1. Male
2. North Hardin
3. DuPont Manual
4. Trinity (Louisville)
5. Central Hardin
6. Fern Creek
7. McCracken County
8. Henderson County
9. St. Xavier
10. Tates Creek
