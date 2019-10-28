Kentucky High School Football RPI rankings Week 10 

Class 1A

1. Kentucky Country Day

2. Pikeville

3. Paintsville

4. Holy Cross (Louisville)

5. Williamsburg

6. Newport Central Catholic

7. Eminence

8. Hazard

9. Raceland

10. Bethlehem

Class 2A

1. Lexington Christian

2. Somerset

3. Mayfield

4. Owensboro Catholic

5. Caldwell County

6. Beechwood

7. Breathitt County

8. Lloyd Memorial

9. Murray

10. Shelby Valley

Class 3A

1. Paducah Tilghman

2. Bell County

3. DeSales

4. Belfry

5. Ashland Blazer

6. Russell

7. Mercer County

8. Elizabethtown

9. Glasgow

10. Bardstown

Class 4A

1. Boyle County

2. Franklin County

3. Johnson Central

4. Lexington Catholic

5. Wayne County

6. Madisonville-North Hopkins

7. Corbin

8. Harlan County

9. Logan County

10. Hopkinsville

Class 5A

1. Covington Catholic

2. Frederick Douglass

3. Scott County

4. Owensboro

5. Pulaski County

6. South Oldham

7. Conner

8. South Warren

9. Highlands

10. East Jessamine

12. Whitley County

17. Southwestern

20. North Laurel

34. South Laurel

Class 6A

1. Male

2. North Hardin

3. DuPont Manual

4. Trinity (Louisville)

5. Central Hardin

6. Fern Creek

7. St. Xavier

8. McCracken County

9. Henderson County

10. Bullitt East

