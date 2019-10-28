Kentucky High School Football RPI rankings Week 10 

Class 1A
1. Kentucky Country Day
2. Pikeville
3. Paintsville
4. Holy Cross (Louisville)
5. Williamsburg
6. Newport Central Catholic
7. Eminence
8. Hazard
9. Raceland
10. Bethlehem
Class 2A
1. Lexington Christian
2. Somerset
3. Mayfield
4. Owensboro Catholic
5. Caldwell County
6. Beechwood
7. Breathitt County
8. Lloyd Memorial
9. Murray
10. Shelby Valley
Class 3A
1. Paducah Tilghman
2. Bell County
3. DeSales
4. Belfry
5. Ashland Blazer
6. Russell
7. Mercer County
8. Elizabethtown
9. Glasgow
10. Bardstown
Class 4A
1. Boyle County
2. Franklin County
3. Johnson Central
4. Lexington Catholic
5. Wayne County
6. Madisonville-North Hopkins
7. Corbin
8. Harlan County
9. Logan County
10. Hopkinsville
Class 5A
1. Covington Catholic
2. Frederick Douglass
3. Scott County
4. Owensboro
5. Pulaski County
6. South Oldham
7. Conner
8. South Warren
9. Highlands
10. East Jessamine
12. Whitley County
17. Southwestern
20. North Laurel
34. South Laurel
Class 6A
1. Male
2. North Hardin
3. DuPont Manual
4. Trinity (Louisville)
5. Central Hardin
6. Fern Creek
7. St. Xavier
8. McCracken County
9. Henderson County
10. Bullitt East
