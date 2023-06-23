Kentucky Rush U17 Boys finished up their season at the USYS Presidents Cup Midwest Region at Voice of America Park, Ohio.
This team went undefeated throughout the regular season, culminating this weekend with a 4-4 tie with Echo Premier (Indiana), 3-3 tie with DASC (South Dakota) and a 3-2 win against MI Rangers (Michigan). The team is made up of players from Pulaski, Wayne, Russell and Whitley Counties and is coached by Thomas Pazo, Assistant Coach of Lindsey Wilson College Men’s Soccer, as well as coach James Rixon. When asked about the season, Coach Rixon was just very proud of his group.
"Going undefeated all season, winning the KSSL premier league and Kentucky President’s Cup and ending the season without a loss in the Midwest Regionals… what an incredible season for a special group of boys," he stated.
Kentucky Rush is the longest running competitive soccer club in South Central Kentucky and offers many opportunities for training, skills development and games at high levels for players of all ages. Follow Kentucky Rush Soccer Club on social media for more information about future opportunities for your players who are looking for a challenge.
