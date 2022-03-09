Kentucky Rush Boys U16 opened their season as championship winners at the Gatlinburg Spring Classic, held at Rocky Top Sports World this past weekend. The team is comprised of players from Somerset, Southwestern, Pulaski, Somerset Christian, Wayne and Russell County Schools.
Kentucky Rush wins Gatlinburg Spring Classic
