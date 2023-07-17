Kentucky's basketball team completed an undefeated run in the GLOBL JAM and claimed the gold medal in an 89-72 win over Canada on Sunday night in Toronto.
The Wildcats went 4-0 in the five-day event, defeating Canada twice and winning by double-figure margins in all four games. Kentucky defeated Canada 92-69 on Thursday night.
Kentucky also defeated Germany and Team Africa, hitting the century mark in the win over Team Africa on Saturday night.
The Canadians challenged the Wildcats in the finale, but Kentucky outscored the hosts 18-6 in the final three minutes of the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Kentucky placed four players in double figures, led be freshman Justin Edwards, who scored 23 points. Edwards made 10 of 20 shots from the field. He made a pair of 3-pointers and collected a pair of blocks.
Veterans Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell added 18 points apiece. Reeves connected on four of Kentucky’s 10 shots from long range. Reeves was named the Most Valuable Player in the event.
Freshman DJ Wagner added 13 points and a team-high six assists. Wagner added two steals. Reed Sheppard had two points and five assists.
