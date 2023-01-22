LEXINGTON - The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team came into Rupp Arena on Saturday riding high off two impactful wins. Defeating the fifth ranked Volunteers of Tennessee a week ago in Knoxville. Along with a home win on Tuesday against a solid Georgia Bulldogs team.
John Calipari and his crew were looking to have a winning record in the Southeastern Conference as they welcomed in Texas A&M. The Aggies woke up Saturday undefeated in the SEC, at 5-0.
It was a very rough and physical contest that both coaches and players mentioned postgame. The Wildcats’ Oscar Tshiebwe was in foul trouble the first half resulting in zero points headed into the break.
Tshiebwe will finish on the brink of fouling out with 7 points and 17 rebounds, 14 of which coming in the second frame.
As what many fans will remember as ‘ the Antonio Reeves game.’ The Illinois State transfer led the team with 23 points on five threes. John Calipari had fond words for Reeves postgame.
“Antonio Reeves, those two baskets late – you need someone who can just go get you a basket. And he did it.”
Jacob Toppin deservingly will make headlines throughout the college basketball world after tonight. 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block for the athletic forward.
Calipari on Toppin, “He’s getting better, isn’t he? He’s getting better, playing with grit.”
All of these statistics, and much more, led to a 76-67 win for the Wildcats as they improved to 13-6 and 4-3 in the conference. Every gameday is another occasion for UK to make up for the earlier season mistakes, and battle back into NCAA prowess.
Kentucky’s 32 3-point attempts against A&M are not only the most this season, but the most since 2011. Most of these seemingly wide open attempts came when the “Basketball Benny” lineup was in the game.
For those unaware of the term, a ‘Basketball Benny’, is what you might call me or any other college basketball enjoyer. In addition, what Calipari has been caught referring to the fans of the program throughout his tenure. Superficially, a term to diminish the fans who think they know more about the game than him.
How does this term relate to now and this team? What seems to be since we saw this team in the Bahamas over the Summer, a large quota of Kentuckians have been asking for a lineup that consists of: Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe.
Only in the last three games have we seen this lineup play any meaningful or significant minutes on the floor together. With those three games being three impressive wins.
Other than the eyeball test, the computers back up this rotation. Evan Miyakawa, a college basketball statistical analyst, made a report noting that the ‘Basketball Benny” lineup has the highest adjusted team efficiency margin in the entire country for all division one lineups.
In fact, Wallace/Fredrick/Reeves/Toppin/Tshiebwe has the highest mark of any lineup since 2019-2020. The statistics don’t lie as maybe UK has found their five willing to match up with the nation’s best. The ‘Cats finally have an identity with this group.
My Grandparents had ‘Rupp's Runts’ and the “Fiddlin' Five.’ My parents had ‘The Untouchables’ and the ‘Comeback Cats.’ Well guess what? I have ‘The Basketball Bennies.’
With this lineup now being the go-to for Calipari. Sahvir Wheeler, who a year ago this week was THE point guard on one of the nations best teams. He has taken a hit, only playing 8 minutes against the Aggies.
Here is what Calipari had to say about Wheeler not starting.
“Who cares who starts? Who cares?? Other than that ego stuff, and he doesn’t care.”
On the Basketball Benny lineup, Coach Cal had to say.
“The biggest thing is you have to guard all five positions. You have to account for everyone on the court – and there’s guy you have to focus on, No. 34”
Calipari credits the team as a whole.
“They’re starting to become empowered, they feel it. They can tell that it’s their team," Calipari stated.
John Calipari mentioned how the night before the game he made every player stay in a hotel together. He claims he used to do that before every weekend game but hasn’t of late. Calipari has also started collecting every player's phones, computers and ipads the night before and leading up to each game.
Lance Ware came to the postgame press conference playing a ukulele. Ware jokes if Cal’s going to take their phones before games, he needs something to do.
The ‘Cats also had a pregame shootaround Saturday morning inside Rupp Arena. This otherwise typical event usually takes place at the Joe Craft center, the basketball team’s practice facility. Calipari said he has never done that but claims former Coach Eddie Sutton did that before every game.
All of these have led to where we stand today, back in the bracketology and back to a positive aura within this program. Calipari also credits the fans.
“What a great crowd, the classiest fans," Calipari concluded.
Kentucky will attempt to continue their winning streak Tuesday night in Nashville as they play Vanderbilt. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. EST on the SEC Network.
