Kenzie Upchurch records double-double in Lady Cards' win

MONTICELLO - With a second half rally, the Wayne County High School girls basketball team came from behind to down Casey County High School on Saturday. After trailing 21-17 at halftime, the lady Cards outscored the Lady Rebels 33 to 24 to pick up the 50-45 win.
Wayne County senior Kenzie Upchurch scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Lady Cards. Mallory Campbell scored 15 points, and Malainey Dobbs scored seven points. Xaviea West scored five points and had seven rebounds. Adeline Heatherly scored two points.
Wayne County (1-2) hosts Southwestern on Monday and will play at home against McCreary Central on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
