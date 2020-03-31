KHSAA announces indefinite suspension of high school spring sports

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday it has suspended the regular seasons and postseasons for the spring sports until further notice.
The announcement comes as the end of the KHSAA’s current dead period – announced March 13 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – approaches April 13. Spring sports include baseball, softball, tennis and track and field.
In a post on its website, the KHSAA said the status of spring sports regular seasons and postseasons “will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation and activities being conducted in alignment with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state and local directives.”
Beechwood junior Carter Noah, 4, and teammates get ready to start an inning as Beechwood defeated Newport 15-0 in baseball April 3, 2019 at Beechwood HS, Fort Mitchell KY.
According to the current KHSAA calendar, baseball and softball district tournaments are scheduled to start May 18. Regional track and field and tennis events can be completed any time between May 18-30. All spring sports state championships are scheduled to be completed by June 7.
The KHSAA also announced the boys and girls basketball state tournaments remain suspended and not canceled.
The KHSAA post reads as follows:
This information is solely about KHSAA events. Other specific information concerning options including the required Coronavirus Shutdown Period is listed elsewhere on the KHSAA website.
2020 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen (originally March 11-15) remains currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives. Advance tickets purchasers have been notified regarding refund procedures from original dates. No practice permitted by athletes on a current season year roster or who has practiced at any time during the 2019-20 school year. No coaching permitted by any coach (paid or unpaid).
2020 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen (originally March 18-22) – remains currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives. Advance tickets purchasers have been notified regarding refund procedures from original dates. No practice permitted by athletes on a current season year roster or who has practiced at any time during the 2019-20 school year. No coaching permitted by any coach (paid or unpaid).
Archery Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption and activities being conducted.
Bass Fishing Regions and State Championship- Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
2020 Esports Second Season Championships – canceled for 2020 in partnership with platform partners PlayVS. Alternatives for individual participation have been distributed to individual schools.
The 2020 Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled, originally scheduled for May 30, 2020, has been rescheduled to April of 2021. More details will be forthcoming to the inductees and their families.
Tennis Regular Season, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
Track and Field Regular Season, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
Baseball Regular Season, District, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
Softball Regular Season, District, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
