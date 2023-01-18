On Wednesday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association board members met to discuss and finalize new football classifications throughout the state. The change in the format of Kentucky high school football comes to no surprise as this happens every few years.
As the student body population changes, along with new schools being built, the KHSAA has to find a new format for the classes and districts within those classes.
This new arrangement affects each and every local team, as this will be how football is played until 2026.
The Somerset Briar Jumpers will remain in class 2A, but will be in District 6 with Breathitt County, Leslie County and Danville. The Admirals are the only team that stays in the Briar Jumpers’ district, as they welcome in new head coach Clay Clevenger, who last coached at Danville, marking another turn in the rivalry between the two teams.
Breathitt County, another historic program throughout the state, will be ready to compete right away in this district. They come off a 9-3 record in the 2022 season making it to the third round of the class 2A playoffs.
Leslie County went 5-6 last year and they will be projected to finish fourth in this district in 2023.
Somerset says goodbye to Lexington Christian Academy and Washington County. A new district comes into the fold with a new era of Briar Jumper football.
Pulaski County and Southwestern will also remain in Class 5A with minimal change to their district schedule. 5 teams will be in Class 5A District 8, with the lone change being Whitley County replaced with Harlan County.
The Black Bears better hope gas prices go down as they enter a district with Pulaski County, Southwestern, North Laurel and South Laurel. The closest game for them will be at least two hours by bus. The jump to 5A for the Bears will be quickly met with great competition.
This change comes as Whitley County drops to 4A and Harlan County makes the jump up to play in Kentucky’s second largest class. Harlan County went 4-7 last season.
The Maroons of Pulaski County might be on a trek to play all of Eastern Kentucky and some of the best teams the 606 has to offer. In 2023, they are scheduled to play Pikeville, Belfry, Corbin and Harlan County.
Wayne and Lincoln County will remain within the same district but a new set of opponents. Previously being in a district with Corbin, these two teams will be in a district with another 4A powerhouse — the Boyle County Rebels. District 7 in 4A will also be joined by Taylor County and Russell County.
New districts bring newfound excitement for local sports and for the landscape of our local community. Week 1 of Kentucky high school football kicks off in just 30 weeks.
